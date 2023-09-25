Left Menu

Heroin worth Rs 70,000 seized in Arunachal, one held

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 25-09-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 20:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A person was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district after heroin worth Rs 70,000 and unaccounted cash of Rs 2.5 lakh were seized from his possession, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Alo Police Station personnel apprehended the person from the Piyi area and recovered 8.5 grams of narcotics substance, West Siang Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Poswal said.

Two mobile handsets, empty soap cases and plastic tobacco containers were also seized from his possession, the SP said.

A case under Section 22 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused, he said.

