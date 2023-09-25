Heroin worth Rs 70,000 seized in Arunachal, one held
- Country:
- India
A person was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district after heroin worth Rs 70,000 and unaccounted cash of Rs 2.5 lakh were seized from his possession, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Alo Police Station personnel apprehended the person from the Piyi area and recovered 8.5 grams of narcotics substance, West Siang Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Poswal said.
Two mobile handsets, empty soap cases and plastic tobacco containers were also seized from his possession, the SP said.
A case under Section 22 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Morocco earthquake kills more than 2,000 people, survivors sleep rough
Death toll surpasses 2000 in powerful Morocco earthquake, nation declares 3 days of mourning
Quinton de Kock completes 6,000 ODI runs
Rescuers hunt for survivors of Morocco quake with over 2,000 dead
Rescuers hunt for survivors of Morocco quake with over 2,000 dead