Russian military repels missile attack on Crimea's Sevastopol -local official

The Russian military is repelling a missile attack on Crimea's Sevastopol, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said in his Telegram channel.

"According to preliminary data, the air defense forces shot down one missile near the Belbek airfield," Razvozhayev said.

(Wruiting by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)