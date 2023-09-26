Russian military repels missile attack on Crimea's Sevastopol -local official
The Russian military is repelling a missile attack on Crimea's Sevastopol, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said in his Telegram channel.
"According to preliminary data, the air defense forces shot down one missile near the Belbek airfield," Razvozhayev said.
