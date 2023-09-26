Left Menu

Kremlin says any observer mission in Karabakh must have Azerbaijan's agreement

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-09-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 15:49 IST
The Kremlin said on Tuesday any international observer mission for the Nagorno-Karabakh region can happen only with the agreement of Azerbaijan.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was speaking after the United States called for international observers to monitor the situation in Karabakh, which Azerbaijan retook in a lightning offensive last week, prompting thousands of ethnic Armenians who live there to flee to neighbouring Armenia.

 

