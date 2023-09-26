Kremlin says any observer mission in Karabakh must have Azerbaijan's agreement
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-09-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 15:49 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Tuesday any international observer mission for the Nagorno-Karabakh region can happen only with the agreement of Azerbaijan.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was speaking after the United States called for international observers to monitor the situation in Karabakh, which Azerbaijan retook in a lightning offensive last week, prompting thousands of ethnic Armenians who live there to flee to neighbouring Armenia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Armenia
- Nagorno-Karabakh
- Dmitry Peskov
- Azerbaijan
- Armenians
- Karabakh
- Kremlin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia blasts statements by both Armenia and Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan foreign minister says dual Red Cross convoys may embark for blockaded Karabakh 'within hours'
Two aid convoys for Karabakh could set off 'within hours' if road is unblocked - Azerbaijan
Russia voices annoyance with both Armenia and Azerbaijan
Armenia says Azerbaijan responds to peace proposals, big gaps remain