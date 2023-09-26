Kremlin says U.S. Abrams tanks, ATACMS missiles for Ukraine can't change battlefield situation
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that U.S. supplies of long-range ATACMS missiles and Abrams tanks to Ukraine would not change the situation on the battlefield.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking at a regular news briefing, said Russia's military constantly learns to adapt to new types of weapons.
