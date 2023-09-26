Left Menu

Kremlin says U.S. Abrams tanks, ATACMS missiles for Ukraine can't change battlefield situation

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-09-2023 16:32 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 15:51 IST
Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that U.S. supplies of long-range ATACMS missiles and Abrams tanks to Ukraine would not change the situation on the battlefield.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking at a regular news briefing, said Russia's military constantly learns to adapt to new types of weapons.

