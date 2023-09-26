China, Syria start second round of FTA talks - Chinese commerce ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-09-2023 16:14 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 16:14 IST
- Country:
- China
The second round of China-Serbia free trade agreement negotiations was held in Beijing on Tuesday, China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday.
Both sides had an in-depth exchange in areas including trade remedies, dispute settlement, as well as investment and services, the ministry added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- commerce ministry
- Beijing
Advertisement