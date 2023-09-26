Proposal to prepare DPR on Mangarh Dham's development gets Rajasthan govt nod
The Rajasthan government has approved the proposal to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to develop Mangarh Dham as a national monument, a government spokesperson said.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has has approved a proposal of Rs 1 crore for preparing the DPR, the spokesperson said.
Last month, on World Tribal Day, Gehlot had announced plans to develop Mangarh Dham as a national monument and get the development work done at a cost of Rs 100 crore.
Mangarh Dham, located in Banswara district on the Rajasthan-Gujarat border, is a historical place where hundreds of tribals lost their lives in British firing in 1913. Last month on World Tribal Day, the ruling Congress had organised a big rally here.
