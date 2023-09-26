Left Menu

Technician dies at Oppo's Greater Noida facility after night shift

PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-09-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 19:40 IST
Technician dies at Oppo's Greater Noida facility after night shift
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old technician working at Chinese phone-maker Oppo's facility in Greater Noida died on Tuesday under mysterious circumstances, police said.

Vijay Kumar, who was from the Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh, collapsed suddenly around 8:30 am after his night shift and was declared dead when taken to a nearby private hospital, the police said.

While a local police official said the postmortem report was pending, Oppo India said it was deeply saddened by the loss of one of its employees due to ''natural causes''.

''Our condolences go out to the employees family and friends during this difficult time,'' Oppo India said in a brief statement to PTI.

A police spokesperson said Kumar was found in an unconscious condition in the morning after the night shift. ''His colleagues rushed him to the Yatharth Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.'' An official of the local Ecotech 1 police station said Kumar had arrived for work around 8:30 pm on Monday and was incharge of a compressor room located within the facility.

After working through the night, he went for a morning tea around 8 am and soon the workers of the morning shift arrived but found him collapsed, he said.

The postmortem report in the case is pending and further legal proceedings a being carried out, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023