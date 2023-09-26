Technician dies at Oppo's Greater Noida facility after night shift

A 35-year-old technician working at Chinese phone-maker Oppo's facility in Greater Noida died on Tuesday under mysterious circumstances, police said.

Vijay Kumar, who was from the Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh, collapsed suddenly around 8:30 am after his night shift and was declared dead when taken to a nearby private hospital, the police said.

While a local police official said the postmortem report was pending, Oppo India said it was deeply saddened by the loss of one of its employees due to ''natural causes''.

''Our condolences go out to the employees family and friends during this difficult time,'' Oppo India said in a brief statement to PTI.

A police spokesperson said Kumar was found in an unconscious condition in the morning after the night shift. ''His colleagues rushed him to the Yatharth Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.'' An official of the local Ecotech 1 police station said Kumar had arrived for work around 8:30 pm on Monday and was incharge of a compressor room located within the facility.

After working through the night, he went for a morning tea around 8 am and soon the workers of the morning shift arrived but found him collapsed, he said.

The postmortem report in the case is pending and further legal proceedings a being carried out, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)