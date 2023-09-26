Banga: China is a 'relatively good partner' for World Bank
Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 20:52 IST
World Bank Group President Ajay Banga on Tuesday said that China is a "relatively good partner" for his institution.
Speaking at a Council on Foreign Relations forum in New York, Banga said he has had no conversations with the United States or China about changing the bank's shareholding structure.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Council on Foreign Relations
- World Bank Group
- New York
- Ajay Banga
- Banga
- China
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Video shows white sheriff's deputy in upstate New York fatally shooting 2 Black teens in fleeing car
South Korea's Yoon heading to New York next week for UN General Assembly
Israel PM Netanyahu headed to New York for UN opening
Biden to meet Israel's Netanyahu in New York next week- US official
Israel's Netanyahu to meet with Biden in New York. The location is seen as a sign of US displeasure