Man, daughter found dead in Punjab's Phagwara

A 74-year-old man and his daughter were found dead at their house in Urban Estate here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Amrik Chumber and his daughter Raj Rani (37), they said.

Rani was married but was currently staying at her father's house, police said.

Phagwara Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspreet Singh said the cause of their death was being ascertained.

Prima facie, there did not appear to be any foul play as the bodies did not carry any injury marks, he said.

But the cause of deaths will be known only after autopsy, the DSP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)