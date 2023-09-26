Amazon FTC lawsuit assigned to Reagan-appointed judge
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 23:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) -
A senior U.S. district judge nominated by Republican former President Ronald Reagan on Tuesday has been assigned to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission antitrust lawsuit filed against Amazon.com.
John C. Coughenour, nominated to the bench in 1981, previously handled the case of Ahmed Ressam, the so-called "Millennium Bomber" convicted of attempting to blow up Los Angeles airport in 2000, among a number of notable cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bahrain prisoners suspend hunger strike as crown prince heads to Washington
Bahrain prisoners suspend hunger strike as crown prince heads to Washington
Los Angeles names intersection in memory of woman who sparked Iran protests
BRIEF-U.S. State Department U.S. Ambassador To Russia Did Visit Imprisoned Citizen Paul Whelan Today, Reiterated That Washington Is Committed To Bringing Him Home
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy set to visit Washington for aid-related discussions