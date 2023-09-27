Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates medal winners at Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated womens 25m pistol team for winning an exemplary gold in the Asian Games and also lauded womens 50m rifle 3 position team for winning silver. Best wishes for their future endeavours, he posted on X.He added, Our dedicated and talented 50m Rifle 3 Positions Womens Team has clinched a well-deserved Silver Medal in the Asian Games.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 15:23 IST
PM Modi congratulates medal winners at Games
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated women's 25m pistol team for winning an ''exemplary'' gold in the Asian Games and also lauded women's 50m rifle 3 position team for winning silver. ''An exemplary Gold for India. Congratulations to the 25m Pistol Women Team, comprising Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh for their spectacular victory! Their remarkable teamwork has yielded great results. Best wishes for their future endeavours,'' he posted on X.

He added, ''Our dedicated and talented 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Team has clinched a well-deserved Silver Medal in the Asian Games. They have demonstrated extraordinary talent. Congratulations to Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik.'' The triumvirate of Bhaker, Singh and Sangwan fired in tandem to shoot the gold medal in the women's 25m pistol team event, as Indian shooters dominated proceedings at the Hangzhou Shooting Range Hall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
2
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
3
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023