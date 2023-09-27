Left Menu

Gorhe calls for rehabilitation of child labourers, oppressed women

She underlined the need for the rehabilitation of child labourers and oppressed women which, she said, is a big challenge faced by the government.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 27-09-2023 16:41 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 15:42 IST
  • India

Maharashtra legislative council's deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe has stressed the need for the rehabilitation of child labourers and oppressed women.

Speaking at an event in Vasai area of Palghar district on Tuesday evening, Gorhe also said the responsibility of implementation of social legislations rests with social organisations.

She said the problems of the society can be solved by understanding the global, universal and constitutional frameworks. The mentality of the society is to underestimate women, hence they lack courage, Gorhe said, adding that courage comes from interacting with people. She underlined the need for the rehabilitation of child labourers and oppressed women which, she said, is a big challenge faced by the government. Although the administration helps from time-to-time, there is also pressure on them at times. It takes time for them to get justice, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

