Left Menu

UP: Teen molested in e-rickshaw in Bareilly, 3 booked

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 27-09-2023 17:00 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 17:00 IST
UP: Teen molested in e-rickshaw in Bareilly, 3 booked
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly molested an 18-year-old woman in an e-rickshaw, and later went to her house with two of his brothers and threatened her mother, police said.

All three brothers were booked over the incident, they said on Wednesday.

Speaking to PTI, Superintendent of Police (rural) Mukesh Kumar Mishra said, ''An 18-year-old girl who is a student of class 12 was returning home from her coaching class on Tuesday evening in an e-rickshaw when one Asif from her village sat beside her and molested her by touching her inappropriately." The accused along with her two brothers later threatened her mother," Mishra said.

In the police complaint, the girl has alleged that Asif along with his brothers Younus and Tayyab reached her house and threatened her mother of dire consequences if she talks to anyone about the incident.

Based on the police complaint, police lodged an FIR against Asif and his brothers under relevant sections of IPC at Hafeezgaj Police Station on Wednesday and initiated investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
2
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
3
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023