Czech government approves plan to buy 24 F-35 jets
The Czech government has approved a plan to buy 24 F-35 fighter jets, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday.
Fiala said the first aircraft would be delivered in 2029 and the rest by 2035.
