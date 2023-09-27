Left Menu

Czech government approves plan to buy 24 F-35 jets

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 27-09-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 19:23 IST
Czech government approves plan to buy 24 F-35 jets
  • Country:
  • Czechia

The Czech government has approved a plan to buy 24 F-35 fighter jets, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday.

Fiala said the first aircraft would be delivered in 2029 and the rest by 2035.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Women, children in China facing repression, female activists tell UNHRC

Women, children in China facing repression, female activists tell UNHRC

 Switzerland
2
SMX CSR Leadership Summit & Awards 2023: Shaping a Sustainable Future Together at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

SMX CSR Leadership Summit & Awards 2023: Shaping a Sustainable Future Togeth...

 India
3
Around 2,500 people register for high altitude marathon in Tawang

Around 2,500 people register for high altitude marathon in Tawang

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 29

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 29

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU policies must account for farmers’ needs to foil far-right populist wave next year

Science Behind You, Nature, and Growth: A Unique Merger Explained

Hidden Impact of 'Scarcity Brain' on Your Financial Health

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023