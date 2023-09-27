Left Menu

Fire at Mukherjee Nagar PG, some girls trapped

Some girls were still trapped in the building.According to the fire department, the information was received at 7.47 pm, following which 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire broke out in Signature Apartment in Mukherjee Nagar. Further details are awaited, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 20:58 IST
Fire at Mukherjee Nagar PG, some girls trapped
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out on Wednesday at a female Paying Guest house being run from an apartment in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, officials said. Some girls were still trapped in the building.

According to the fire department, the information was received at 7.47 pm, following which 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire broke out in Signature Apartment in Mukherjee Nagar. Further details are awaited, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023