Fire at Mukherjee Nagar PG, some girls trapped
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 20:58 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out on Wednesday at a female Paying Guest house being run from an apartment in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, officials said. Some girls were still trapped in the building.
According to the fire department, the information was received at 7.47 pm, following which 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire broke out in Signature Apartment in Mukherjee Nagar. Further details are awaited, they said.
