Armenian, Turkish foreign ministers discuss 'regional developments' by phone, says Armenia

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Turkey held a telephone conversation and discussed the situation in the region on Wednesday, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

Turkey is a close ally of Azerbaijan, whose forces retook the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh in a lightning offensive last week that has prompted tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians to flee to neighbouring Armenia.

