Left Menu

Srinagar SSP Rakesh Balwal transferred to parent cadre Manipur

Violent protests continued to rock Manipurs capital for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured Chief Minister N Biren Singh of quick action in dealing with the culprits responsible for kidnapping and killing two youths.Curfew was also re-imposed in two districts of East and West Imphal as the Biren Singh government combatted violent protests which saw 65 demonstrators being injured over two days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2023 10:51 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 10:51 IST
Srinagar SSP Rakesh Balwal transferred to parent cadre Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

SSP of Srinagar Rakesh Balwal has been transferred to his parent cadre Manipur where the situation has been tense over the past few months.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Balwal has been prematurely transferred from the AGMUT cadre to his parent state. The 2012 batch IPS officer of the Manipur cadre took charge as SSP Srinagar in late 2021.

Before that, Balwal was on deputation to the NIA for three-and-half years as Superintendent of Police and was a member of the probe team that investigated the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts. Violent protests continued to rock Manipur's capital for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured Chief Minister N Biren Singh of quick action in dealing with the culprits responsible for kidnapping and killing two youths.

Curfew was also re-imposed in two districts of East and West Imphal as the Biren Singh government combatted violent protests which saw 65 demonstrators being injured over two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023