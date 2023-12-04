United States condemns 'horrific terrorist attack' in southern Philippines
The United States condemned the "horrific terrorist attack" in a Catholic Mass at a university in southern Philippines that killed at least four people and injured dozens, the State Department said on Sunday.
The United States is in close contact with its Philippine partners and stands with Filipinos in rejecting the act of violence, it said in a statement.
