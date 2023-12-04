Left Menu

MP: Four of family booked for throwing hot water on BJP workers during victory procession

PTI | Indore | Updated: 04-12-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 22:01 IST
MP: Four of family booked for throwing hot water on BJP workers during victory procession
Four members of a family were booked in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly throwing boiling water and assaulting participants of a BJP poll victory procession, a police official said on Monday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday registered a landslide victory in the MP Assembly polls winning 163 seats in the 230-member House.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the procession of party workers was moving past the house of one Vakil Pathan, a Khajrana police station official said.

Pathan opposed the procession, picked up an argument with participants and then assaulted and abused them, he said.

As per the FIR, at the behest of Pathan, his wife Shabnam threw boiling water from the roof of the house on the processionists.

Pathan, his wife and two sons have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means) and 506 (intimidation).

''The dispute is not a big one. The matter is being investigated,'' said Khajrana police station in-charge Umrao Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

