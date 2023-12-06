China's Wang Yi: hopes Myanmar will achieve national reconciliation as soon as possible
- Country:
- Myanmar
China hopes Myanmar will achieve national reconciliation and continue its political transformation process under the constitutional framework as soon as possible, top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Wednesday. Wang, in a meeting with Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Than Swe in Beijing, said both countries should strengthen law enforcement and security cooperation and eradicate online gambling and telecoms fraud, China's foreign ministry said in statement.
They had a friendly and in-depth exchange of views on stabilizing the situation in northern Myanmar, it added.
