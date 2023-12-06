KZN Premier calls for funding to address climate change

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has reiterated her call for adequate funding of vulnerable and developing nations to support technology and other practical solutions to address climate change.

Dube-Ncube made the call when addressing various platforms at the COP 28 Climate Summit, currently underway in Dubai.

Being held from 30 November to 12 December 2023, the UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 28) focuses on four paradigm shifts, including fast-tracking the energy transition and slashing emissions before 2030, and transforming climate finance by delivering on old promises and setting the framework for a new deal on finance.

The conference also focuses on putting nature, people and livelihoods at the heart of climate action, and mobilising for the most inclusive COP ever.

Dube-Ncube joined other leaders in calling for a speedy implementation of commitments made in previous climate change summits.

“We must deepen our resolve and accelerate the implementation of the resolutions and commitments that have been taken in previous conferences and engagements.

“Poor nations and regions are feeling the brutal effects of climate change everyday, and gatherings like this must bring practical meaning to such commitments,” Dube-Ncube said.

Dube-Ncube also emphasised the inclusion of the subnational and local governments in the climate change talks in order to strengthen the international agreements implementation, and for them to be meaningful and incorporated into provincial and local strategies.

The Premier said climate-related disasters hit people on the ground the most, with provinces and municipalities tasked to respond.

“This requires a lot of focus on inclusion and funding. In KwaZulu-Natal, we are still recovering from the devastating effects of the April 2022 floods and this is felt at local level where people live.

“It is for these reasons that we call for more funding for developing nations and inclusion of subnational and local governments in planning and implementation of agreements,” the Premier said.

Dube-Ncube was speaking for the African continent in the climate change engagements in her capacity as the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal and as Co-Chair of the Under2Coalition, seeking to advocate for the inclusion of subnational and local government in climate talks.

The Under2Coalition is the largest network of subnational governments striving towards reaching net zero emissions by 2050 and connecting them to potential funding streams.

The Premier has been engaging with her Co-Chair counterparts on various issues ranging from vertical integration between national, provincial and local governments and in particular, the state of readiness for any disasters that may hit KwaZulu-Natal, given its vulnerabilities.

The Premier encouraged accountability and transparency for disaster relief and recovery programmes.

