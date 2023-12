Protests in MP against killing of Karni outfit leader; groups call for state bandh on Dec 7

Members of the Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena on Wednesday staged protests in several cities of Madhya Pradesh, including state capital Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur, to denounce the killing of the outfit' chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur.

Gogamedi was shot dead on Tuesday by unidentified gunmen at his house in the Rajasthan capital.

Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena activists in Bhopal staged a road blockade at Jyoti Talkies Square in MP Nagar demanding that the assailants involved in Gogamedi's killing be ''eliminated in an encounter''.

Protesters burnt tyres on the road, disrupting movement of vehicles on the busy square in the state capital.

In Indore, workers of the Rajasthan-headquartered organisation staged a protest in front of the District Collector's office.

Rajput Karni Sena district president Rishiraj Singh Sisodia told reporters, "We want the real culprits behind the murder to be arrested and given the death sentence." The outfit's workers, including women, gathered in large numbers during the protest and insisted on submitting a memorandum containing their demands and denouncement of the killing to Indore district magistrate Ilayaraja T.

They ended their protest, which lasted for around 90 minutes, after the district collector personally came out of his office and collected the memorandum.

In Jabalpur, Rajput Karni Sena workers staged a protest in front of the district collector's office and submitted a memorandum.

In Gwalior, the outfit's activists submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police (SP).

Protests were also held in Dhar, Ratlam, Khargone and Damoh, among other districts.

Meanwhile, organisations representing the Rajput community have called for a Madhya Pradesh bandh on Thursday to protest the killing of Gogamedi.

Jeevan Singh Sherpur, chief of the Karni Sena Parivar, shared a message on social media on Wednesday evening, ''Tomorrow (Thursday) there will be a total bandh in Madhya Pradesh and I urge people to extend their cooperation." Shri Rajput Karni Sena leader Anurag Pratap Singh Raghav said there was widespread resentment among Rajputs across Madhya Pradesh over Gogamedi's murder and the bandh call has the support of several organisations of the community.

