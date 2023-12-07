Israel says rockets fired from Gaza refugee zone on Wednesday
Israel accused Palestinian militants on Thursday of having launched rockets from within a zone in the southern Gaza Strip where it has said civilians fleeing the now eight-week-old war can find safety.
Twelve rockets were launched from the Al Mawasi zone on Wednesday and at least one more from close to a humanitarian area in Rafah, the Israeli military said on social media, accusing Hamas of "using the civilians as a human shield".
