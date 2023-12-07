Pak court asks ISI chief to submit report on audio leak of call between ex-PM Imran Khan's wife, her lawyer

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday asked the ISI chief Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum to submit a report on who was behind the alleged leaked audio of a call between former prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and her lawyer Latif Khosa.

The court also asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct audio forensics of the leaked call between the former first lady and her counsel to probe the origins of its release, Geo News reported.

Justice Babar Sattar issued the order during the hearing of a petition filed by Khosa against the leaked audio between him and his client.

Justice Sattar also directed for a copy of the plea to be sent to the Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt.Gen. Anjum, seeking a report from the spy chief with findings detailing who was behind the audio leak.

The court also issued notices to FIA, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), seeking their response on the matter.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till December 11.

During the proceedings on Thursday, Justice Sattar questioned how private conversations of people were being broadcast on television channels.

He also overruled the objections to the application. ''What is the registrar's office's objection to the application?'' he asked.

Khosa, in his reply to the judge, said the objection is on filing a miscellaneous application and not a separate plea. ''A miscellaneous petition can be filed in the audio leaks case.'' The lawyer said that counsel-client conversations are privileged.

''Big Boss is listening to everything, you must know this,'' Justice Sattar quipped, leaving the courtroom with laughter.

He then asked who was recording the audio, in reply to which Khosa said, ''Everyone knows who records.'' The judge emphasised that the court could not work on assumptions.

Khosa, who is also representing the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, in multiple cases, said the matter was not only concerning for him but for all lawyers across Pakistan.

''How will the justice system work if a lawyer cannot talk to his client freely?'' he asked.

The judge then inquired if the audio surfaced on social media.

''Audio was also aired by all TV channels,'' Khosa replied.

''Did it first surfaced on Twitter or elsewhere,'' Justice Sattar inquired, probing the platform where the audio first surfaced.

He said it was possible to find out who recorded the audio if the origins of its release were distinguished.

Khosa censured Pemra for its ignorance while news channels ran the audio leak on air.

''Otherwise, Pemra turns off the screen upon taking someone's name [on-air],'' the lawyer said.

Khosa also complained that people have stopped talking to him over a phone call as his mobile set is no longer safe.

On Wednesday, Khosa filed a petition against the audio leak of his conversation with Bushra Bibi, requesting the court to ask respondents, delinquent authorities, officials and agencies not to tape the former first lady's telephone calls nor telecast or print it in the electronic, print or social media.

The plea, filed on behalf of Khan's wife, sought action against those behind leaking the conversation.

''It is further prayed that to stem the illegal intrusion into the petitioner's privacy of communication through cell/telephone or otherwise the respondents be directed to remove the surveillance gadgets/devices and those found involved be directed to be prosecuted under the law,'' the petition read.

The fresh audio clip purportedly featuring the cricketer-turned-politician's wife and his counsel surfaced on social media, hinting that all was not well in the former prime minister's family with him being behind bars.

The two were purportedly heard talking about the 71-year-old leader's sisters complaining about Khosa's alleged misbehaviour with them about a case.

