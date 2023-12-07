Left Menu

Elderly man killed in hit-and-run in south Delhi, car driver arrested

A 72-year-old man died in an alleged hit-and-run case near the Greater Kailash-1 area of south Delhi, police said on Thursday.The police have arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with the death of the elderly victim who has been identified as Ajit Lal Tandon, a resident of GK-1, they added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 22:05 IST
Elderly man killed in hit-and-run in south Delhi, car driver arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A 72-year-old man died in an alleged hit-and-run case near the Greater Kailash-1 area of south Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The police have arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with the death of the elderly victim who has been identified as Ajit Lal Tandon, a resident of GK-1, they added. On November 30, at around 7 pm, a PCR call was received at the Greater Kailash police station regarding an accident. A police team reached the spot for inspection and found that the victim was taken to a hospital, a senior police officer said.

The police later received information from the hospital that victim was declared brought dead, the officer said.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation was taken up, the police said.

On Wednesday, the police arrested a man identified as Tarun Arora and seized his car. The accused stated that while he was going from GK to Kalkaji, Tandon suddenly came in front of his car and met with an accident. No previous involvement with the victim or any history of drink-and-driving was found regarding the accused, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023