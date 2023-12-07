3 US delegations to visit Pak to discuss situation in Afghanistan, refugees and bilateral matters: FO

Three US delegations would visit Islamabad this week to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, refugees and other bilateral matters with the Pakistani officials, an official said on Thursday.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Assistant Secretary for Population, Refugees, and Migration, Julieta Valls Noyes; Special Representative on Afghanistan, Tom West; and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Elizabeth Horst are set to visit Pakistan.

''These visits are part of ongoing dialogue with the US on a range of issues including, but not limited to, the situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan remains committed to sustained engagement and dialogue with the United States," she said.

Baloch said that the first two delegations would focus on Afghanistan and related issues but with Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Horst, the agenda would be broader.

''This will be an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on Afghanistan, to share our respective perspectives on developments which are taking place, including with respect to resettlement of Afghan nationals to the United States," she said.

She said that Pakistan would also discuss with the US how the two countries can work together to develop confidence, enhance dialogue, and identify new areas of cooperation as Pakistan is committed to further advance and consolidate its dialogue with the United States.

''We are ready to discuss with them all aspects and issues that they bring to the table," she said.

To a question, she said that the government of Pakistan takes recent statement about sexual harassment of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, detained in the US after conviction on charges of terrorism, very seriously.

''The Prime Minister of Pakistan has directed that this matter may be taken up by the Government of Pakistan with the US authorities to investigate the matter and to address it. We will be taking up this issue with the US Department of State to investigate and to share the findings with us," she said.

