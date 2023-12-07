NDA undertakes hikes to India's four corners to commemorate 75 years of formation

The National Defence Academy has undertaken hiking expeditions to the four corners of India to commemorate the 75 glorious years of its existence, officials said on Thursday.

The hike to Indira Point (southernmost corner of India) by a team comprising 10 NDA cadets and three instructors started on December 1 and will finish on December 9, the officials said.

During the hike, the team visited places of historical importance in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands including the Indira Point, Cellular Jail, Aberdeen Bazaar, PVC memorial, and Tsunami Memorial, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Another team comprising 10 NDA cadets and three instructors began a hike to Kibithu (the country's easternmost corner) on December 1 and will finish it on December 10. The team has so far visited several historical places in the vicinity of Kibithu including the Walong War Memorial, Wacha Border Meeting Point, and Dichu View Point. On December 4, the team visited the Kibithu village and interacted with the locals, officials said.

Both the teams also visited the schools en route to their respective destinations. They interacted with the students and inspired to join the armed forces.

These hikes also gave an opportunity to the participating NDA cadets to visit remote corners of India and experience field conditions in military installations around it, the statement said.

Hikes to the northernmost and westernmost corners of India were conducted in June 2023, the statement said.

Commandant, NDA, Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar congratulated all the teams.

These hikes will promote awareness about the National Defence Academy along with showcasing the role of the armed forces in nation-building and securing the borders, the statement said.

The celebrations and activities to commemorate 75 years of the NDA will culminate on January 16.

