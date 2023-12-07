Left Menu

'Mother sold me for Rs 4 lakh into marriage with Haryana man,' says UP woman

He said the woman in her complaint alleged that her mother took Rs 4 lakh from the Haryana man and married her off to him in a marriage function held at her house on November 23.The allegations are being looked into.

PTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 07-12-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 23:09 IST
An 18-year-old woman has accused her mother of selling her into a marriage with a man from Haryana for Rs 4 lakh, police on Thursday said. The woman from Mahesra here alleged that the man she was ''married'' to assaulted her and forced her into illicit activities, they said.

''The woman approached us on Wednesday and claimed she is a resident of Mahesra area under Chiluatal Police Station area and was sold to a man from Haryana and was married to him,'' Superintendent of Police (North) Manoj Awasthi said. He said the woman in her complaint alleged that her mother took Rs 4 lakh from the Haryana man and married her off to him in a marriage function held at her house on November 23.

''The allegations are being looked into. Two elder sisters of the woman are also married in Haryana. Her mother and other family members have dismissed the allegations. However, we are looking into all aspects of it,'' said Chiluatal Police Station SHO Sanjay Mishra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

