Ukrainian air defences down 14 of 19 missiles in Russian attack - air force
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-12-2023 13:14 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 13:12 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian air defences shot down 14 out of 19 missiles fired by Russia during a morning air strike on Friday, Ukraine's air force spokesman said.
The missiles were shot down in the region outside Kyiv and the central region of Dnipropetrovsk, the military official, Yuryi Ihnat, said on television.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Ukrainian
- Kyiv
- Yuryi Ihnat
- Dnipropetrovsk
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korea received Russian aid for satellite launch -South Korea lawmakers
North Korea received Russian aid for satellite launch -South Korea lawmakers
Ukraine's farmers pin hopes on export corridor as war cost mounts
Russian rouble firms, heading back towards near five-month peak
Ukraine's farmers pin hopes on export corridor as war cost mounts