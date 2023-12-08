Left Menu

Ukrainian air defences down 14 of 19 missiles in Russian attack - air force

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-12-2023 13:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian air defences shot down 14 out of 19 missiles fired by Russia during a morning air strike on Friday, Ukraine's air force spokesman said.

The missiles were shot down in the region outside Kyiv and the central region of Dnipropetrovsk, the military official, Yuryi Ihnat, said on television.

