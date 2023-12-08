China's economic recovery still at critical stage - Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a meeting with non-Communist Party representatives held on Wednesday that the country's economic recovery is still at a critical stage, state media Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.
He hoped the groups could offer advice to promote high-quality development, help expand domestic demand, and prevent and resolve risks, Xinhua said.
