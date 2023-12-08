Left Menu

U.S. bars imports from three more Chinese companies over Uyghur forced labor

Updated: 08-12-2023 19:27 IST
The United States restricted imports from three more Chinese companies, including COFCO Sugar Holdings Co. Ltd., over forced labor practices involving Uyghurs and other minorities in China, according to a U.S. government posting on Friday.

The companies -- which produce everything from sugar to network transformers to yarn -- will be added to the Ugyhur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List, which restricts the import of goods tied to the ongoing genocide against the minorities in the Xinjiang region of China. The addition of COFCO Sugar Holding Co. Ltd, Sichuan Jingweida Technology Group Co, Ltd, and Anhui Xinya New Materials Co, Ltd will bring the total number of companies on the list to 30.

