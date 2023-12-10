Left Menu

Aviation student caught with over 1kg of hashish oil in Kerala

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 10-12-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 19:32 IST
An aviation student has been arrested from Thiruvalla here for allegedly being in possession of over a kilogram of hashish oil, police said on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Kozhikode native, who is studying aviation in Bengaluru, was caught by Thiruvalla police and the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) Police said that during his interrogation, the arrested accused said he brought the drugs from Bengaluru to distribute it to students in and around Thiruvalla.

The aviation student was caught with the drugs from near Thiruvalla railway station following a tip-off received by District Police Chief V Ajith IPS, police said.

It said that the district police chief ordered a detailed investigation into the source of the drug and whether more people were involved.

The district police chief also said that legal action against alcohol and drugs will continue in Pathanamthitta, police said.

