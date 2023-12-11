Left Menu

Sarpanch shot dead in Haryana village, accused on the run

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-12-2023 11:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 11:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A sarpanch was allegedlly shot dead by unidentified persons in a village in Haryana's Sonipat district on Monday, police said.

Efforts to nab the absconding accused are underway, they added.

Chhichhrana village Sarpanch Rajesh alias Raju was shot dead by the assailants in Sonipat's Gohana area, Baroda SHO Ramesh Chander said over the phone.

The victim was was declared brought dead when he was taken to a hospital, the SHO said.

The police said the accused allegedly attacked Rajesh when he was going towards his farm and immediately fled the spot.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, they said.

