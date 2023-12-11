Varanasi court gives one more week to ASI to submit Gyanvapi survey report

The Varanasi district court gave one more week to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday to submit a scientific survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque complex here.

District Judge A K Vishvesh gave the additional time of a week to the ASI to conclude the survey and submit its report.

The court fixed December 18 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)