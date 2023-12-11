Left Menu

Varanasi court gives one more week to ASI to submit Gyanvapi survey report

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 11-12-2023 15:14 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 15:08 IST
The Varanasi district court gave one more week to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday to submit a scientific survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque complex here.

District Judge A K Vishvesh gave the additional time of a week to the ASI to conclude the survey and submit its report.

The court fixed December 18 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

