Dubai's ruler issues law to establish Dubai Investment Fund - media office

Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum issued a law to establish Dubai Investment Fund, the Dubai media office said on Monday.

The fund will replace the Dubai government in its ownership of shares in DEWA, Salik, and Dubai Taxi, while its board will be headed by the deputy ruler of Dubai, Maktoum bin Mohammed, the media office added.

