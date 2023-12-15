Left Menu

US plans 5G protection conference after spying concerns from Costa Rica

Chaves has called for a regional meeting over record numbers of migrants fleeing poverty or violence and crossing through the dangerous Darien Gap jungle into Central America, hoping to enter the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2023 06:57 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 06:57 IST
US plans 5G protection conference after spying concerns from Costa Rica

The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica said on Thursday it planned to organize a regional conference on protecting 5G networks in April next year, days after China rejected cyber-security and spying concerns raised by Costa Rica's president.

The embassy announcement follows a meeting between the Central American nation's president, Rodrigo Chaves, and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma. Earlier this month, Chaves told reporters "the country where Huawei is based doesn't have a solid judicial framework that prevents spying," prompting China's local embassy to blast this as baseless and say such statements could undermine economic ties.

In Thursday's statement, the U.S. embassy also announced plans to work with Costa Rica on identifying threats to public safety including sharing biometric information in real time. This comes as the historically peaceful Central American nation battles

record murder rates , which authorities attribute to international drug trafficking networks.

The embassy also said it would extend its Safe Mobility initiative until December 2024, to facilitate "access to safe and legal routes" to the United States and other countries for eligible Nicaraguans and Venezuelans residing in Costa Rica. Chaves has called for a regional meeting over record numbers of migrants fleeing poverty or violence and crossing through the dangerous Darien Gap jungle into Central America, hoping to enter the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023