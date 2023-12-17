Patience of workers trapped in Silkyara tunnel is inspiration for all: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said the patience shown by the workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi for 17 days will always inspire everyone.

In his address during a programme here to celebrate the success of Silkyara rescue mission, Dhami commended the agencies of the Central and state governments involved in the evacuation of 41 workers from the tunnel.

"The patience shown by the workers in this difficult time will always serve to inspire all of us," he said at the event organised by labour organisations.

Dhami said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took updates on the rescue mission from him every day and helped expedite delivery of the equipment and other help required for the operation.

A team of the Prime Minister's Office was constantly stationed at the the spot while Union Minister of State V K Singh was also present in Silkyara throughout the operation, he added.

The chief minister added that the restraint and courage of the family members of the trapped workers in challenging times cannot be praised enough.

Dhami said that when the evacuation was getting delayed due to several failed attempts, the labourers showed courage and told the rescuers they were not deterred by the setbacks and urged them to prioritise safe evacuation of all.

These words of the workers boosted the morale of those engaged in the rescue operation, he added.

The chief minister said the labour workforce in the country are laying the foundation of a better and prosperous India, while keeping in mind the mantra of 'Shramev Jayate' (only hard work triumphs).

He added that the Central and state governments are continuously committed to the welfare of the workers.

The 41 workers, who were trapped in the tunnel from November 12, were rescued on November 28. They had got trapped after the collapse of a portion, around 200 metres from the entrance, of the under-construction Silkyara tunnel.

