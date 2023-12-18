Delhi: Minibus drives with man on bonnet after hitting his canter-truck

A 25-year-old man stood on the bonnet of a moving minibus as its driver was allegedly attempting to flee after hitting his canter truck in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area, police said on Monday.

No one was injured. The call to the police control room about the incidents was received around 11:30 pm on Sunday, a senior police officer said. Videos of the man -- Vicky Kumar -- on the minibus' bonnet went viral on social media. In one video, he is seen on the bonnet of the moving vehicle, and in another, he is seen getting down from it after some distance.

He told the control room that while going from the DND flyover towards Noida, the driver of the minibus hit his vehicle in Lajpat Nagar and that he was on the minibus' bonnet up to the DND flyover, the officer said.

When contacted later, Vicky Kumar said he was in Uttar Pradesh. On his complaint, a case was registered, the officer said. Later, the victim, a transporter, visited the Kotla Mubarakpur police station.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Vicky Kumar said he suffered a minor sprain in his leg in the incident. He said he was coming from Bamnoli village in Dwarka Sector-28 and was heading to Raj Nagar in his canter truck with his driver. Vicky Kumar added that when they reached the South Extension flyover, he asked his driver to give way to the minibus, which was behind their canter truck.

While overtaking, the minibus' rear portion hit the canter truck and ''we stopped it near the Moolchand traffic signal'', he said and added that the passengers of the bus alighted from the vehicle.

''I was standing in front of the minibus and asked its driver to come out but instead, he locked the gate. I climbed onto the bonnet of the vehicle and as he started driving the bus, I stood on it,'' Vicky Kumar claimed.

Two taxi drivers on the Ashram flyover tried to stop the bus, he said.

''When the minibus' driver slowed down the vehicle on the DND flyover, I got down from the bonnet and he fled from the spot. I was on his bonnet for around three to four kilometres from the Moolchand traffic signal to the DND flyover,'' he said.

Vicky Kumar said police told him that appropriate action will be taken against the minibus driver. On the statement of the complainant, a case under section 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and driver Manoj Kumar (30), a resident of Mangolpur Kalan village, was booked, the officer said. During inquiry, he stated that while he was going from South Extension, suddenly the vehicles slightly touched with each other on the South Extension flyover, the officer said. The minibus' driver tried to flee but the complainant held the bonnet and climbed on it in order to stop him. The minibus' driver didn't stop due to fear as he was alone and the complainant was with his driver, the officer said.

