Crash Blame Game: The Controversial Aftermath of Dwarka's Fatal SUV Collision Captured on Video

A newly emerged video purportedly documenting the immediate aftermath of a tragic SUV crash in Dwarka has surfaced on social media. The footage captures a conflict between locals and the accused teenage driver and his sister, who attempt to shift blame onto the 23-year-old victim, Sahil Dhaneshra.

The fatal incident involved an SUV crashing head-on into a motorcycle driven by the final-year BBA student near Lal Bahadur Shastri College on February 3. Locals gathered at the scene questioned the involvement of speed in the multi-vehicle collision, which also included a stationary taxi suffering severe damage.

Authorities have since arrested the underage driver, whose father faces consequences under the Motor Vehicles Act for allowing him to drive. The victim's family, demanding justice, alleges the accident may have been due to reckless driving for social media content.