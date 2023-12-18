Sudan's RSF says it has entered Wad Madani city

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said in videos posted on Monday that it had entered Wad Madani, and witnesses reached by Reuters confirmed its presence and reported gunshots inside the city southeast of Khartoum.

The RSF has been advancing in its eight-month-old war against Sudan's army and its approach on Wad Madani, a city that was sheltering many internally displaced civilians and has served as a humanitarian hub, has caused thousands of people to flee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)