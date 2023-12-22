Left Menu

J&K LG Manoj Sinha says terrorism on deathbed, security situation improved post Art 370 abrogation

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that the security situation in the union territory has significantly improved following the abrogation of Article 370, asserting that terrorism is on its deathbed in the valley.In response to the unfortunate terrorist attack on an army convoy in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Thursday, resulting in the death of five soldiers and injuries to two, Sinha expressed his condemnation.He attributed attempts to disrupt peace in the valley to our neighbour, a veiled reference to Pakistan.Sinha emphasised, It is a very unfortunate and sad incident.

File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that the security situation in the union territory has significantly improved following the abrogation of Article 370, asserting that terrorism is on its deathbed in the valley.

In response to the ''unfortunate'' terrorist attack on an army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, resulting in the death of five soldiers and injuries to two, Sinha expressed his condemnation.

He attributed attempts to disrupt peace in the valley to ''our neighbour,'' a veiled reference to Pakistan.

Sinha emphasised, ''It is a very unfortunate and sad incident. We condemn such violence. Our neighbour has been doing such things to disturb the peace in the valley. But it's all in vain, as terrorism is on its deathbed in Kashmir.'' Addressing reporters at a programme organised by the Calcutta Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata, Sinha further remarked, ''The security situation has improved to a large extent than what it was earlier, after the abrogation of Article 370.'' Responding to queries from chamber members, Sinha compared the security situation in Kashmir to that in Bengal, stating, ''The security situation in Kashmir is better than that in Bengal. Please visit the state, and you will see the difference.'' Later, when questioned by reporters about the comment, Sinha clarified, ''My remarks should not be twisted politically, as I meant to say that the security situation in Kashmir is as good as in Bengal.'' His remarks comparing the law and order situation in West Bengal and Jammu & Kashmir drew sharp reactions from the ruling Trinamool Congress.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh urged Sinha ''not to misuse the chair of the Lieutenant Governor'' and cautioned against making baseless comments against West Bengal.

''He should consult with his predecessor Satya Pal Malik,'' he said.

Speaking at the programme titled ''Scope of Industry in Jammu & Kashmir,'' Sinha highlighted the improved industrial climate in the union territory.

He noted, ''J&K is now charting a historic path since the abrogation of Article 370. A solid foundation has been built for the industrial development. Investing in J&K will be a wise choice for those seeking growth.'' The Supreme Court last week unanimously upheld the 2019 revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir even as it ordered Assembly elections there by September end of next year and restoration of statehood at the earliest.

''We decided to improve the entire ecosystem. There are immense opportunities in the UT, like in the horticulture sector. I want to ensure that after 2019, J&K is emerging as a peaceful and corruption-free region. There had been a record number of tourist arrivals in the UT last year,'' Sinha added.

The Lieutenant Governor affirmed that the union territory welcomes both MSMEs and large industries, assuring that investments made there will be secure and protected.

