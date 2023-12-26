Left Menu

Man stabbed over petty issue in Delhi's Gokalpuri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2023 14:07 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 14:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old labourer suffered serious injuries allegedly after he was stabbed by four people over a minor issue in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said victim Rahul is out of danger and has been discharged from a hospital after treatment.

Rahul, a worker in a Ghaziabad mill, told police that he was eating momos in Gokalpuri around 7 pm on Monday when he was attacked, a senior officer said.

The victim has identified two of the accused as Kangla and Tota. According to the complainant, he had a verbal spat with Kangla over a petty issue.

''No one has been arrested yet and efforts are being made to identify the other accused,'' the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

