LIC appoints SS Krishnan as Chief Risk Officer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 21:25 IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Wednesday said it has appointed S Sunder Krishnan as Chief Risk Officer (CRO).

He replaces Pratap Chandra Paikray, who has ceased to be CRO, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

Krishnan, a chartered accountant, worked in leadership roles at Reliance Nippon Life Insurance for 18 years. He has work experience in leadership roles at DSP Merrill Lynch, ING Vysya, Credit Lyonnais Bank and Bank International Indonesia.

