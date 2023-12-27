LIC appoints SS Krishnan as Chief Risk Officer
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 21:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Wednesday said it has appointed S Sunder Krishnan as Chief Risk Officer (CRO).
He replaces Pratap Chandra Paikray, who has ceased to be CRO, LIC said in a regulatory filing.
Krishnan, a chartered accountant, worked in leadership roles at Reliance Nippon Life Insurance for 18 years. He has work experience in leadership roles at DSP Merrill Lynch, ING Vysya, Credit Lyonnais Bank and Bank International Indonesia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Focus on design, creation of IP will cement India's rise as product nation: IT Secretary S Krishnan
Hansal Mehta launches Abhishek Krishnan's mytho-fantasy novel, 'Rise of the Fallen: Book 1 of the Manwaan Series', published by NuVoice Press
Our parliamentary party will decide on Krishnanagar seat; Mahua Moitra has my full support: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.
Trisha Krishnan starts shooting for 'Identity' with Tovino Thomas