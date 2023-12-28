France's Macron tells Israel's Netanyahu of need for 'durable ceasefire'
French President Emmanuel Macron told Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a call of the need to work towards a durable ceasefire "with the help of all regional and international partners," the French Presidency said in a statement.
France will also work with Jordan in days ahead on humanitarian operations in Gaza, it added.
