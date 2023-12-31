Three held for robbery at east Delhi jewellery store

Three people were arrested for allegedly robbing a jewellery shop in east Delhi's Shahdara area, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Manish alias Monu (28), a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Manish (30), a resident of Haryana, and Abhishek (19), a resident of Loni in UP, they said.

Police said complainant Prem Rawat stated that he has been working at Deepak Jewelers shop in Bholanath Nagar for the last 25 years.

On Wednesday around 4.15 pm when he was sitting in the jewellery shop, a person came to the shop wearing a monkey cap and asked him to show a ring. Soon after, he brandished a gun and threatened him to sit quietly, a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, two more men entered the shop wearing monkey caps and helmet. The person in the helmet was in khaki clothes and sprayed black paint on the gate of the shop. They threatened the complainant by showing the weapon, pushed him and robbed jewelery items on display, the officer said.

They fled the spot on a bike. The complainant tried to follow them, one of them fired on him, police said.

During investigation, it was revealed that three accused carrying arms had committed the crime, and they were on a bike whose number plate was tampered with, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

After analysing more than 300 CCTV cameras, the team zeroed routes to Bheta village, Ghaziabad in UP, police said.

Police laid a trap and nabbed accused Manish and Abhishek. On their instance, the third accused -- Manish -- was nabbed from Bahadurgarh in Haryana, Meena said.

During interrogation, Monu disclosed that they committed robbery by showing fear of killing with firearms. He used red tape and changed the look of his motorcycle before committing this robbery to avoid being detected.

He had also purchased new khakhi cloths, monkey caps and gloves to hide their faces, police said.

He also conducted recce of the victim's shop. He wore khaki pant, khaki jacket and black leather shoes to mislead the police and to avoid searching by pretending to be police personnel, they said.

He parked his motorcycle at a place belonging to one of his known persons in Bheta Hajipur of Ghaziabad. On the day of the incident, he came from Bheta and called two of his associates near Shahdara Metro Station. Manish came by metro and Abhishek came by train from Behta, police said.

On Wednesday, all three assembled near Shahdara Metro Station and committed robbery. Later, they fled the spot and when the complainant tried to follow them, one of them fired at him, they said.

The robbed jewellery, two pistols and one bike were recovered from their possession, police added.

