Robbers shot in legs, arrested in UP's Amethi

PTI | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 01-01-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 09:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two alleged robbers were arrested in a village in Amethi after a gunfight in which both were shot in the leg, and inflicted a bullet wound to a sub-inspector in his hand, police said on Monday.

The two men were wanted in connection with a Rs 4 lakh-robbery that took place on December 30 near Tikri in the Amethi district, Additional Superintendent of Police Harendra Kumar said.

On Sunday night, police got a tip-off that the two robbers were seen near Ghorha village and a team was sent to nab them.

Finding themselves surrounded by police, the alleged criminals opened fire at the police and wounded Sub-Inspector Shiv Baksh Singh in hand, Kumar said. Police returned fire and shot the two in their legs and nabbed them.

The officer said that the two had on them Rs 3.50 lakh in cash, a country-made pistol, a few cartridges, and a motorcycle, all of which was seized.

The accused were admitted to a community health centre in Amethi for medical treatment, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

