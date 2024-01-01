Iranian warship Alborz enters the Red Sea - Tasnim
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-01-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 17:16 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's Alborz warship has passed through the Bab al-Mandab Strait and entered the Red Sea, the country's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.
Iranian warships have been operating in the region "to secure shipping lanes since 2009", Tasnim said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
