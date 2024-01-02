Saudi state TV says kingdom officially begins membership of BRICS bloc

Saudi state TV said on Tuesday that the kingdom had officially begun its membership of the BRICS bloc. Saudi Arabia's foreign minister had said in August that the kingdom would study the details before the proposed Jan. 1 joining date and take "the appropriate decision".

Prince Faisal bin Frahan had said BRICS was "a beneficial and important channel" to strengthen economic cooperation.

