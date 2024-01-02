Left Menu

Man hit with SUV, dragged for 100 metre over parking dispute, dies

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 02-01-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 21:25 IST
A 30-year-old person was killed after being hit by a man with his SUV and dragged for about 100 metre over a parking dispute in the Modinagar town here on the New Year's eve, police said on Tuesday.

DCP (Rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav said they have arrested main accused Rahul Chowdhary while his four accomplices, all of whom were allegedly drunk, are on the run.

The incident happened on December 31 when Anupam Srivastava, who runs a Jan Sewa Kendra, had gone to the Harmukh Puri market of Modinagar with his friend Arun to buy eatables.

They parked the car at a place and Srivastava came outside while Arun was still seated. An SUV was parked in front of their car, police said.

They said the SUV was being driven by Chowdhary, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

When Arun blew horn for Chowdhary to remove his SUV from there, he allegedly got angry and started abusing Srivastava but the locals intervened and pacified the situation.

Police said Chowdhary went away but again returned with his friends and allegedly hit Srivastava who fell on the ground.

Chowdhary then allegedly hit him with his SUV and dragged the body for at least 100 metre, they said, adding all those in the SUV were drunk and provoked him to mow down Srivastava.

Arun rushed Srivastava to a nearby hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

Later, a complaint was lodged by the father of the deceased and a case under section 302 (murder) of IPC was registered and the main accused was arrested, DCP Yadav added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

