Iran media report explosion near Guards commander Soleimani's tomb on anniversary
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-01-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 17:16 IST
Iranian state media reported on Wednesday that there had been an explosion near the cemetery in the southern city of Kerman during a ceremony held to mark the 2020 killing of Iran's top commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone attack at Baghdad airport.
State media gave no further details. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)
