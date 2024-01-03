Iran media report explosion near Guards commander Soleimani's tomb on anniversary

Iranian state media reported on Wednesday that there had been an explosion near the cemetery in the southern city of Kerman during a ceremony held to mark the 2020 killing of Iran's top commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone attack at Baghdad airport.

State media gave no further details. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)

